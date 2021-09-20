Delhi terror module case: Maharashtra ATS arrest one more suspect

The Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS) on Sunday arrested another suspect in connection with the Delhi’s terror module case.

The investigators have revealed that the person, identified as Rizwan Ibrahim Momin, was arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) after his name came up during the interrogation of Zakir Hussain Shaikh, who was arrested on Saturday due to his alleged links with one of the six accused who were recently held by the Delhi Police’s special cell.

The ATS claims that soon after Shaikh’s arrest, Rizwan, who is a resident of Mumbra, destroyed a mobile phone using which he was in touch with Shaikh. However, after ATS officials managed to get the details on his involvement, Rizwan was picked up from his residence and taken to the ATS’s office for further interrogation. Following questioning, he was arrested early on Sunday.

“After interrogating him, our men got the details and recovered the mobile from a nullah in Mumbra. We are trying to retrieve the data from it,” an officer said.

The police also suspect that he was in touch with the members of the D company based in Pakistan.