Delhi polls: Happy if BJP wins 2-4 additional seats with help of Lord Ram, says Sena

Officials from the department said Thackeray took review of the status of projects and discussed bringing more of them in the state, which will generate employment. (Source: Shiv Sena) Officials from the department said Thackeray took review of the status of projects and discussed bringing more of them in the state, which will generate employment. (Source: Shiv Sena)

WHILE CONGRATULATING Prime Minister Narendra Modi for implementing the Supreme Court directives on setting up a trust for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Shiv Sena on Thursday slammed the BJP, saying that the announcement was aimed at laying the “foundation” for the February 8 Delhi polls and the project will be completed on the occasion of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, Sena said that while the SC had given the verdict in favour of the Ram temple on November 9, 2019, it has been executed after three months.

The PM on Wednesday had announced the formation of a 15-member autonomous trust to construct the temple at Ayodhya. “For that, we need to first congratulate the Supreme Court. We also congratulate Modi for fulfilling the duty about setting up the trust as per the directives of the SC,” the editorial said.

“Four days before Delhi votes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan in Lok Sabha. (We) will be happy if BJP wins two to four additional seats in Delhi (election) with the help of Lord Ram,” it added. It is expected that “Ram Rajya” will be realised in a true sense in the country by then, the party said.

“It was expected that the issue of Ram temple will not be politicised, but its foundation was laid for the Delhi Assembly (election) and will be completed on the occasion of 2024 Lok Sabha (polls),” it added.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party said it was active in the campaign for temple construction from day one. “The BJP had then accepted that Shiv Sainiks had landed hammers on Babri (masjid). Shiv Sena chief (late Balasaheb Thackeray) said he was proud of the Shiv Sainiks who brought down Babri (masjid). Hundreds of Shiv Sainiks laid their lives in the violence after the demolition. Those who are chanting the slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ today should keep this in mind,” it added.

It also pointed out that the Modi government did not promulgate an ordinance as demanded by Sena for the construction of the Ram temple. “Finally, SC heard the matter for 40 days consecutively and then gave verdict in favour of the

Ram temple. It then asked to set up trust, which has been followed,” it added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.