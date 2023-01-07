Delhi Police team visits residence of Shankar Mishra in Kurla, finds it locked

A Delhi Police team on Friday morning visited the Kamgar Nagar, Kurla residence of Shankar Mishra, who has been accused of urinating on a co-passenger in an Air India flight on November 26, last year.

Finding the house locked, the team visited the Nehru Nagar police station. The officers requested their counterparts to keep a watch on Mishra’s house.

Mishra, in an inebriated condition, allegedly urinated on an elderly lady onboard an Air India flight between New York and Delhi. Based on a complaint by Air India, the Delhi Police had on Wednesday filed an FIR on charges of sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of a woman.

Senior Inspector Chandrashekar Babal of Nehru Nagar police station said, “As per protocol, around 2 pm on Friday, the Delhi Police team come to our police station. We have mentioned about their visit in our station house dairy.” The Nehru Nagar police said the team went to Mishra’s bungalow number ‘47 B’ at Kamgar Nagar – registered in his father’s name – but did not find anyone.

Mishra, known as ‘Suraj’ in Kamgar Nagar, has been staying in the area – dominated by Marathi-speaking people – for over two decades, said neighbours. They added that while Mishra, who was working for a multinational firm in the US, left India a couple of years ago, he has been a frequent visitor.

“The family has not been home since Thursday morning. We believe that it is out of fear that police may come anytime to their doorsteps…,” a neighbour said. Mishra’s house help, Sangeeta Sonawane, said the last time she visited the house was on Wednesday. “I did not come to work on Thursday, so I am not aware whether they were home. Today, I came to work but no one is answering the door,” she added. Sonawane said that nobody from the family has called her. She claimed that she had never interacted with Mishra.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a neighbour on the condition of anonymity said, “The family did not socialise much. We had very little conversation with them… whenever Mishra’s mother came to the balcony, we would share a smile.”

The Nehru Nagar police said Mishra does not have any criminal background. The neighbours, too, maintained that they never saw Mishra indulging in any kind of mischief. The neighbours and Mishra’s house help said he stayed with his parents, wife and a two-year-old daughter in the ground plus two floor structure. “Two women work in the house and take care of his elderly parents,” said a local resident.