Delhi Police team quizzes Shraddha’s friend, landlord

A two-member Delhi Police team probing the murder of 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar, on Friday questioned Laxman Nadar, believed to be a close friend of the deceased, for over three hours at Manikpur police station in Vasai.

The police said Nadar could become one of the crucial witnesses in the case, as he was one of the first persons who informed Shraddha’s father Vikas Walkar that she was not responding to his calls and messages. Following this, a missing person report was filed at Manikpur police station.

The team from Delhi Police also questioned one of the landlords of Shraddha and her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala, who has been arrested for murdering and chopping her into 35 pieces in Delhi in May.

The couple met in 2019 through a dating app and soon after started to live together. They initially stayed at Kini complex in Naigaon East after which they shifted to Regal CHS at Vasai. They later moved to White Hills housing complex in Nalasopara.

A Delhi Police officer said, “We have recorded the statement of two persons. Further investigation is underway.” Sources said the police would record the statements of the two other landlords and also the doctor who treated Shraddha of internal injuries in 2020.

“The team will record statements of every person, including the couple’s friend, who were aware of their fights,” said an officer.

The Delhi Police has formed multiple teams to visit Gurgaon, Mumbai, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in connection with the investigation. Officers said the teams will look for evidence that they haven’t been able to recover from Delhi and will also question Shraddha’s friends.

Meanehile, in a status note on the case, the Delhi Police said “each uttering of the accused, Aaftab Poonawala, is being assessed upon the crucible of admissible evidentiary value”.

Aaftab was arrested last week for allegedly killing Shraddha at their rented home in Chattarpur Pahadi area in Delhi on May 18, three days after they moved into the apartment. Police said he “tried misleading interrogators by claiming” that Shraddha “had severed her relationship with him and had left their live-in rented accommodation”.

“Multiple teams are camping outstation to recreate the lives of accused and (the victim) together; similarly, multiple teams are carrying out search operations to recover the missing skeletal parts. Several inter-disciplinary teams are working round the clock for documenting, finding discrepancies and further refining the versions and the motives being put forth by the accused,” the note said.