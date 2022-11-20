Delhi Police records statements of four more in Shraddha murder case

The Delhi Police team, which is in Vasai to probe Shraddha Walker’s murder, on Saturday recorded the statements of four persons, including the former manager of the 27-year-old woman, who was murdered and chopped into pieces by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in Delhi.

The police said that Shraddha’s former manager, Karan Behri, was questioned for over two hours. The police also recorded the statements of three of her friends – Shivani Mhatre, Godwin Rodriguez and Rahul Roy – who had helped her in November 2020 after she was allegedly beaten up by Aaftab.

Speaking to mediapersons outside Manikpur police station, Rodriguez said, “Shraddha was working for a company in 2020… my brother also happened to be an employee there. She had discussed the manhandling (by Aaftab) with the manager (Behri) of their team who reached out to me and asked me to help her.”

He added that after he met Shraddha, he came to know that Aaftab had brutally assaulted her and tried to choke her. “Somehow, she managed to escape from the house… We took her to the hospital and also filed a complaint with the police,” said Rodriguez.

Since arriving in Vasai on Friday, the Delhi Police team has so far have recorded the statements of six persons. The statement of Shraddha’s friend Laxman Nadar and the landlord in Vasai in whose house the couple used to stay have been recorded.

The police said Nadar could become one of the crucial witnesses in the case, as he was one of the first persons who informed Shraddha’s father Vikas Walkar that she was not responding to calls and messages. Following this, a missing person report was filed at Manikpur police station and it came to light that Aaftab had murdered Shraddha in Delhi in May.

Meanwhile, a doctor from Malad, Pranav Kabra, told The Indian Express on Saturday that Shraddha approached him for consultation in February 2021. “I was in my OPD when my assistant told me that a patient wanted to talk to me over the phone. She identified herself as Shraddha and said that she is facing a family dispute. She was in stress and wanted me to examine her partner Aaftab,” he said.

Advertisement

Kabra said that Shraddha sought online consultation but as the matter appeared of a serious nature, he asked her to come along with her partner to the hospital. “She wanted me to give her medicines after online consultation but I asked her to come… I also suggested that a psychiatrist can help them if needed. But they did not show up,” he added.