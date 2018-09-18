Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor will be a game changer, says Maharashtra CM

Fadnavis was addressing a rally in Aurangabad on the event to commemorate the Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din, which is celebrated every year on September 17. (file) Fadnavis was addressing a rally in Aurangabad on the event to commemorate the Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din, which is celebrated every year on September 17. (file)

The Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) will be a game changer in ushering holistic development in backward region of Marathwada, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday. The completion of the project will generate employment for three lakh people and boost investment in the region, giving a major facelift to all the eight districts — Aurangabad, Latur, Hingoli, Beed, Parbhani, Osmanabad, Nanded and Jalna.

Fadnavis was addressing a rally in Aurangabad on the event to commemorate the Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din, which is celebrated every year on September 17.

The first phase of the DMIC includes development of Shendre-Bidkin Industrial City complete with logistic park and exhibition cum convention centres in Marathwada.

The notable feature of the project is country’s first greenfield planned township Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC), which will be constructed on 10,000 acres of land and will have both residential and commercial complexes.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to Marathwada Power Grid project which is being undertaken to overcome water crisis, Fadnavis said, “Drought-free Maharashtra is our commitment by 2019,” he said.

Of the two lakh farm ponds approved, almost 35 per cent have been build in Marathwada to overcome water scarcity.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App