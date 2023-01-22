scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Advertisement

Delhi Mumbai Expressway: Nitin Gadkari shares pictures of Vadodara-Virar section

The 1380-km eight-lane Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will reduce travel time between certain cities to 12-12.5 hours from 24 hours.

The Vadodara-Virar section of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway. (Twitter/@NitinGadkari)

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday shared pictures of the Vadodara-Virar section of the under progress Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. “Stunning views from Vadodara – Virar Section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Limiting the distance for prosperous India,” he tweeted.

Gadkari had said that the 1386-km eight-lane expressway, the fastest and longest of India, between Delhi and Mumbai would be almost complete in December this year. Once complete, the expressway will shorten the time to cover the distance to 12 hours.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will cover states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. It will improve the connectivity to economic hubs like Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Kota, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat bringing economic prosperity to millions. The expressway will feature a spur to Jewar Airport and Jawaharlal Nehru Port to Mumbai through a spur in Mumbai.

The work on the project was started in 2018 with the foundation stone being laid on March 9, 2019. The Ministry of Finance announced that the expressway would be built at a capital cost of Rs 101,420 crore.

While the tolls that will be levied on the expressway are not decided, Gadkari had said in December last year, “If you want good services, you have to pay for it. If one wants to conduct a programme in an air-conditioned hall, one will have to pay “kiraya”(rent). Otherwise, a wedding can be conducted in a “maidan” (field) for free as well.”

Key features of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ahead of this Republic Day, Constitution is an unquiet presence
Ahead of this Republic Day, Constitution is an unquiet presence
Future meets the past: ‘Ghostwriter’ is an AI-powered typewriter that can...
Future meets the past: ‘Ghostwriter’ is an AI-powered typewriter that can...
‘It’s venomous’: P Sainath on Centre blocking BBC documentary on Modi, 20...
‘It’s venomous’: P Sainath on Centre blocking BBC documentary on Modi, 20...
Lal Chowk, the square at the centre of Kashmir
Lal Chowk, the square at the centre of Kashmir
  • The eight-lane access-controlled expressway can be expanded to a 12-lane expressway depending on the volume of traffic.
  • The expressway will have wayside amenities – resorts, restaurants, food courts, fuel stations, facilities for truckers, logistics parks.
  • A helicopter ambulance service for accident victims and a heliport, which will use drone services for business as well.
  • Over two million trees and shrubs are planned to be planted along the highway.
  • The expressway will also include two iconic 8-lane tunnels, one tunneling through Mukundra sanctuary and the second 4 km eight-lane tunnel will pass through the Matheran eco-sensitive zone.
  • More than 12 lakh tonnes of steel will be consumed in the construction of the expressway, which is equivalent to building 50 Howrah bridges.
  • The project has also created employment for thousands of trained civil engineers and more than 50 lakh man days of work.

First published on: 22-01-2023 at 20:07 IST
Next Story

Gujarat’s Republic Day tableau to be on ‘clean, green energy’

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close