Delhi Mumbai Expressway: Nitin Gadkari shares pictures of Vadodara-Virar section

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday shared pictures of the Vadodara-Virar section of the under progress Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. “Stunning views from Vadodara – Virar Section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Limiting the distance for prosperous India,” he tweeted.

Gadkari had said that the 1386-km eight-lane expressway, the fastest and longest of India, between Delhi and Mumbai would be almost complete in December this year. Once complete, the expressway will shorten the time to cover the distance to 12 hours.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will cover states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. It will improve the connectivity to economic hubs like Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Kota, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat bringing economic prosperity to millions. The expressway will feature a spur to Jewar Airport and Jawaharlal Nehru Port to Mumbai through a spur in Mumbai.

The work on the project was started in 2018 with the foundation stone being laid on March 9, 2019. The Ministry of Finance announced that the expressway would be built at a capital cost of Rs 101,420 crore.

While the tolls that will be levied on the expressway are not decided, Gadkari had said in December last year, “If you want good services, you have to pay for it. If one wants to conduct a programme in an air-conditioned hall, one will have to pay “kiraya”(rent). Otherwise, a wedding can be conducted in a “maidan” (field) for free as well.”

Key features of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway