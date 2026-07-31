Delhi dropped 13 FIRs in a day, Maharashtra’s CJP protestors face a longer wait

Even as the Delhi government on Thursday ordered the withdrawal of 13 FIRs against NEET-UG protesters, those booked in Maharashtra may wait longer for similar relief. The state has decided to follow the established legal process, which requires courts to approve withdrawal after chargesheets are filed.

According to government sources, Maharashtra will invoke its existing mechanism for withdrawing cases arising from political and social protests to drop FIRs against those who protested in support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) over the alleged NEET paper leak. The government has directed that the exercise be completed “in a prompt and time-bound manner,” rather than the six months to a year such cases usually take.

This means the cases won’t close immediately. Police will complete investigations and file chargesheets first. The prosecution will then seek the court’s permission to withdraw, once the proposal clears two government committees.

Several protesters gathered in Dadar in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest were detained by Mumbai Police on Thursday. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar) Several protesters gathered in Dadar in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest were detained by Mumbai Police on Thursday. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

“The cases will be withdrawn as per the procedure laid down in the Government Resolution governing withdrawal of cases related to political and social protests. Normally, the process takes a long time, but in these cases it will be carried out in a prompt and time-bound manner,” a senior government official said.

Officials said they had examined filing closure reports instead, but found it legally impractical. Closure reports apply when an FIR stems from a mistake of fact, insufficient evidence, or an undetected offence, and a court must accept those too. Withdrawal under the existing GR was judged the more sustainable route.

“We assessed the available options and decided on the most practical legal course for withdrawing the cases. The DGP was asked to take a decision accordingly,” a senior government leader said.

No specific deadline has been set. “We cannot rush through the procedure. Every legal requirement has to be met. But it will be completed as expeditiously as possible,” an official said. Another source added that the government, aware any withdrawal could be challenged in court, wants every procedural safeguard followed.

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Police are now expected to begin investigations and file chargesheets in nearly 20 Mumbai FIRs, besides a few others across the state.

Several protesters gathered in Dadar in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest were detained by Mumbai Police on Thursday. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar) Several protesters gathered in Dadar in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest were detained by Mumbai Police on Thursday. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

How the process works

Under the GR, once police file chargesheets, a committee of a DCP-rank officer and a public prosecutor will examine the withdrawal proposal, before it goes to a higher-level committee. If approved, the public prosecutor moves the court under Section 360 of the BNSS, 2023, to seek permission.

The process typically takes six months to a year. Until then, those named continue to show criminal cases on record, including during police verification for passport applications.

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The GR, renewed periodically and valid until the end of this month, has previously been used to withdraw cases tied to protests on public-interest issues.

Several protesters gathered in Dadar in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest were detained by Mumbai Police on Thursday. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar) Several protesters gathered in Dadar in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest were detained by Mumbai Police on Thursday. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

Previous instances

The state has used this mechanism before. Cases against Aarey tree-felling protesters in 2019 were withdrawn after the prosecution moved court, closing in 2021. Cases against activists and lawyers who protested the JNU attack and the CAA in 2020 closed only in 2023, after the state issued a GR in September 2022 and the committees and court cleared the withdrawal.