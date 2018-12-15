Deleted CCTV footage, fake number plates: How accused in diamond merchant’s murder tried to hoodwink police

THE SEVEN persons arrested in the murder of diamond merchant Rajeshwar Udani (57) communicated with each other through Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls, deleted the CCTV footage where they were captured, used a fake number plate to ensure that they did not leave behind any evidence, the police claimed.

Investigators had earlier mentioned how Sachin Pawar, the main accused, had gone along with Udani’s son to complain to the police. According to the police, soon after they began investigations in the case, the accused “had a meeting” where they planned how to thwart police investigations. Sachin, who was produced before the local court on Friday, was remanded in police custody for four days.

An officer linked to the case said the accused, including a suspended police constable, had communicated with each other through an app using VoIP around the time the crime was committed. “In one of the few cases where normal calls were made like the one where Nikhat Khan, an accused, called up Udani, she used a different SIM card that was provided to her by Sachin,” said an officer linked to the case. The officer added that apart from the footage at the toll naka, where the accused were captured, the cameras at one or two private establishments where they had suspected of being captured, they got the footage deleted under various excuses.

Besides, the police found that the i10 vehicle in which Udani was allegedly murdered had a fake number plate. It was done to avoid suspicion in case the vehicle was captured in CCTV footage, said the police. On checking, the police found the registration number actually belonged to a two-wheeler. “Sachin had been going along with Udani’s son to the police station, asking for them to locate Udani. He also tried to find out how far investigations had progressed. There was a meeting between the accused soon after in which they discussed the possible evidence they would have left behind,” an officer said.

Meanwhile, the police on Friday produced Sachin before court no 73 at the Vikhroli Magistrate court. The prosecution argued that Sachin, who had been arrested on December 8, provided the SIM card through which Khan communicated with Udani. The prosecution argued that they were yet to seize the SIM card. The prosecution further argued that Sachin had paid around Rs 20,000 to some of the accused as an advance. Lawyer N Jagtap, who appeared for Sachin, however, argued that the last time Sachin communicated with Udani was an SMS sent on November 17.

“The grounds the prosecution cited do not need the physical custody of the Sachin as it is to do with documents,” Jagtap argued. The magistrate remanded Sachin in police custody till Tuesday.

The Pant Nagar police in Ghatkopar had registered a kidnapping case after Udani went missing on November 27. Later on December 4, his body was found, following which a murder case was registered and so far seven people have been arrested in the case. The police have said that Udani was murdered as he tried to get close to the live-in partner of Sachin and a monetary dispute of around Rs 2 crore between Udani and the accused.