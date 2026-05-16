Delete these apps: Maharashtra government tells Apple and Google to pull Uber, Ola and Rapido

Maharashtra State Cyber department issued notices to Apple and Google seeking the removal of ride-hailing applications Uber, Ola and Rapido from app stores over alleged illegal bike taxi operations in Maharashtra, escalating the state government’s crackdown on aggregator-based two-wheeler taxi services.

The notices, issued on May 15 by the Office of the Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra Cyber, invoke Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and direct the companies to “remove and disable access” to the applications from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The action follows a letter sent by Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik to the Cyber Department on May 12 seeking intervention against bike taxi platforms operating in the state.

In the notices sent to Apple and Google, Maharashtra Cyber stated that bike taxi services being operated through these applications were “unlawful and in violation of the existing legal and regulatory framework”. The notices alleged the platforms were operating passenger transport services “without obtaining valid permissions, government approvals, or compliance with the rules and regulations prescribed by the Transport Department and the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.”

The notices raised concerns over passenger safety, claiming driver verification mechanisms, insurance protections, women’s safety measures and emergency response systems were “highly inadequate”.

“Recently, a serious incident came to light wherein a bike taxi service operated through one of these applications allegedly resulted in the tragic death of a woman. A criminal case has been registered in this regard,” the notices stated, adding that several similar cases had reportedly been registered across Maharashtra.

The notices warned Apple and Google that failure to comply with directives from Indian law enforcement agencies could invite legal action under provisions of the IT Act and intermediary liability rules.

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Speaking to The Indian Express, Sarnaik confirmed that the state government had initiated the process through the Cyber Department.

“We have sent letters through Maharashtra Cyber to Google and Apple regarding these apps. Bike taxis are operating illegally in Maharashtra and action is being taken accordingly,” Sarnaik said.

The development marks a major escalation in the ongoing conflict between the Maharashtra government and app-based bike taxi aggregators. Over the past several weeks, the state transport department has repeatedly maintained that bike taxi services are not legally permitted in Maharashtra under the current regulatory framework.

The crackdown comes amid increasing political focus on app-based mobility platforms in the state. Earlier this week, the transport department announced action against private bus aggregators and unauthorised transport apps over alleged illegal fare practices.

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While cab, auto and food delivery services offered by the platforms continue to operate, the notices specifically target bike taxi operations facilitated through the apps

Earlier in the day Pratap Sarnaik told The Indian Express that the state’s crackdown on illegal bike taxi aggregators was a measure to ensure passenger safety and also part of Maharashtra’s broader Electric Vehicle transport policy to push usage of EV vehicles. He said that the state was keen that vehicles being used to provide bike taxi services are Electric vehicles and not petrol vehicles. He however said that the share of EVs being used to provide bike taxi services is minimal.

He said the government’s priority was clear, stating that “women’s safety is more important than employment,” while referring to recent complaints involving bike taxi riders, including an alleged misconduct case involving a woman passenger and multiple police complaints at police stations.

Sarnaik maintained that the state government is not opposed to bike taxis as a concept, but argued that the current issue lies with aggregators such as Ola, Uber and Rapido. He alleged that they have failed to comply with Maharashtra’s EV bike taxi policy framework despite being given temporary permissions to regularise operations and submit required documents.

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According to him, the state had already permitted electric bike taxis and issued temporary one-month permissions to aggregators to complete documentation and formalities. However, he said “they have not submitted a single document yet,” and added that they continue operating “thousands of illegal bike taxis on roads, many of them petrol-powered despite the policy allowing only EV bike taxis.”

Sarnaik also referred to a scheme allegedly introduced by Rapido, saying riders were being told the company would reimburse fines imposed during RTO inspections. He described the practice as encouraging continued operations despite enforcement action.

“Rapido has also initiated a new scheme. They’ve told their riders that if the RTO officials conduct inspections on you, you pay the Rs 200 to Rs 500 fine. Later, provide us with a receipt of this challan and we will reimburse you the money.”

The minister said the transport department has now approached the Cybercrime department seeking action against the apps themselves, adding, “If we shut down the app, then the illegal taxis will be shut down.