Delaying polls necessity of Shinde govt, says Ajit Pawar

Delaying local body elections is a necessity of the current Maharashtra government, as it has not only lost public support but is also aware that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has the sympathy of voters, NCP’s Ajit Pawar, also the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, said on Friday.

Addressing NCP’s two-day study camp at Shirdi, Ajit Pawar said, “While it is true that holding local body elections is a duty of the State Election Commission, it is time that the courts and the state government seriously ponder… as these two institutes are vital in helping the Commission. But delaying elections as much as possible has become the necessity of the Shinde government. It does not enjoy public support.”

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who was to attend the camp organised to discuss issues faced by the party and the state, did not come to Shirdi on Friday, as doctors have advised him to rest.

He, however, attended the programme via video conferencing. He will physically address the camp on Saturday, said the party.

Ajit Pawar reiterated that those who left MVA ally Shiv Sena are uneasy in their new home.

“Even the people have not liked the manner in which Shiv Sena was damaged and its symbol was snatched,” he said.

He further said that though status quo has been ordered by the Supreme Court in regard to local body polls, it can be lifted at any time and elections can be announced within a month or two.

“I want each and every worker of the party to be prepared for elections. Do not wait till the orders come from the party leadership. We will take the decision about forming an alliance, but till then start your preparations as if you are going to contest the elections independently,” he said.

Earlier, Ajit Pawar slammed the Shinde government over a number of projects — for which Maharashtra was a contender — going to other states.

“For all its failures, this government blames the previous government. To solve any problem, they (Shinde-Fadnavis) run to Delhi. The government is busy spreading lies,” he said.