Delayed, Tejas Express liable to pay Rs 100 each to 620 passengers

ON THE fourth day of its commercial run, Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express — the city’s first private train — on Wednesday became liable to pay a compensation of Rs 100 each to at least 620 passengers after the service was delayed by an hour and 24 minutes due to a technical snag in the overhead equipment between Dahisar and Bhayander.

The train left Ahmedabad on schedule at 6.40 am and reached Vapi at 10.27 am. However, it got stuck at Bhayander for an hour, as the overhead equipment failed to hold power. A technical snag was detected at 12.15 pm. While it was corrected between Dahisar and Mira Road at 12.30 pm, power between Mira Road and Bhayander could be restored only at 1.35 pm.

During this period, four long distance, including Tejas Express, and eight suburban trains were held for over an hour. Tejas Express was stuck between Bhayander and Mira Road from 10.27 am to 1.27 pm and reached Borivali at 1.58 pm.

A senior official from Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said, “We took a special unscheduled halt at Andheri station as many of our passengers had to catch flights. The train reached Andheri at 2.12 pm and halted for three minutes, allowing those who had to reach the airport to get off.” The train finally reached Mumbai Central at 2.34 pm against its scheduled time of 1.10 pm.

IRCTC officials said at least 620 passengers, who were to get off at Mumbai Central, are eligible for Rs 100 “trip delay” coverage. “We will send a message to all these passengers with a link attached to apply for the delay,” said Rahul Himalayan, group general manager of IRCTC.

IRCTC will verify if the person who applies for the compensation had completed the full journey and got off at Mumbai Central before issuing the money. “It will be closely monitored whether the train is punctual as most of the passengers boarding from Vadodara and Surat come to Mumbai to board international flights, which usually depart after 8 am,” said an official.

