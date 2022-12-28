Delay in filing FIR: TVF founder Arunabh Kumar cleared of harassment charge

The Viral Fever founder and former CEO Arunabh Kumar has been acquitted by a magistrate court in a sexual harassment case lodged against him in 2017 in the Versova police station.

The prosecution had filed a case under Section 354 A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code, based on a complaint of the woman for an alleged incident dating back to 2014.

The Andheri metropolitan magistrate said in September that while there was “unreasonable and unexplained” delay in filing of the FIR, all the witnesses were from the same industry as the accused and the complainant, thereby making them “interested witnesses”.

The woman had said that she filed a complaint three years after the incident as she came across other women making similar allegations on social media. Kumar was booked in two cases of sexual harassment in 2017. While he was acquitted in the Versova police station case in September, the first complaint filed by MIDC police is pending trial.

“There is no concrete evidence produced by the prosecution. Even there is unreasonable and unexplained delay in filing FIR, which raised the clouds on the case ,” the court said.

The woman had said in her complaint that in the first week of June 2014, when she was sitting at a playground near the office, he said something outraging her modesty and touched her on the back.