Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Delay in filing FIR: TVF founder Arunabh Kumar cleared of harassment charge

The prosecution had filed a case under Section 354 A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code, based on a complaint of the woman for an alleged incident dating back to 2014.

TVF founder and CEO Arunabh Kumar (File)
The Viral Fever founder and former CEO Arunabh Kumar has been acquitted by a magistrate court in a sexual harassment case lodged against him in 2017 in the Versova police station.

The Andheri metropolitan magistrate said in September that while there was “unreasonable and unexplained” delay in filing of the FIR, all the witnesses were from the same industry as the accused and the complainant, thereby making them “interested witnesses”.

The woman had said that she filed a complaint three years after the incident as she came across other women making similar allegations on social media. Kumar was booked in two cases of sexual harassment in 2017. While he was acquitted in the Versova police station case in September, the first complaint filed by MIDC police is pending trial.

Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha
UPSC Key- December 27, 2022: Why you should read 'Corporate Ethics' or 'R...
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
“There is no concrete evidence produced by the prosecution. Even there is unreasonable and unexplained delay in filing FIR, which raised the clouds on the case ,” the court said.

The woman had said in her complaint that in the first week of June 2014, when she was sitting at a playground near the office, he said something outraging her modesty and touched her on the back.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-12-2022 at 02:24 IST
