Delay in car shed work at Aarey Colony to push back Metro-3 deadline by six months

DELAY IN construction of the Metro car shed in Aarey Colony is likely to hit the deadline for Metro Corridor-3. Metro-3 is an underground line which will connect three districts of the city: Colaba-Bandra-Seepz. According to MMRCL sources, the car shed will be completed by December 2021. Then, at least, three months will be required to set up and test the rakes. A delay in the car shed work will lead to the Metro-3 operations to be delayed by more than six months. In the car shed, testing of rakes, safety trials, technical assistance and all other rake-related practices are carried out.

A senior official from Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) said, “Even if Metro-3 work is completed in June 2021 and the rakes for Metro-3 come to Mumbai by 2020, even then without the car shed, the line can’t be operational.” The official added that the work of the metro car shed was expected to start in 2015. But the delay in approval for felling trees on the land where the car shed will come up pushed the project back for more than four years.

Recently, after studying all the consequences of felling trees, the Tree Authority had given the nod for felling 2,700 trees in Aarey Colony. A senior official, requesting anonymity, said, “Even if the work for the car shed starts today, it will still take nearly three years for completion. In metro car shed, every technical and mechanical work of metro rakes will be taken care of. To do so, the car shed must have all the standard equipment required for Metro-3.”

As of now, the civil work of Metro-3 is on at great pace. Tunnelling work for the corridor is almost complete by more than 50 per cent and the remaining work is expected to be completed by December 2020. After the tunnelling is completed, the work on station is supposed to be completed by March 2021. All the work for Metro-3 is supposed to be finished by June 2021.