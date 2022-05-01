Delay in BMC polls: Ex-corporators, ticket hopefuls reach out to people directly

A DELAYED civic election in Mumbai has prompted former corporators, and ticket hopefuls to reach out to citizens directly— organising programmes, visiting residential societies, sitting in party offices till late on the weekday and weekends.

On March 8, after four decades one of the largest civic corporations in the country, BMC, began functioning under an administrator as the tenure of 227 corporators elected at ward levels for a five-year term ended. The corporators cannot attend meetings, discuss or approve civil works, policy or financial proposals, among other things.

With civic elections postponed for another six months or more, the former corporators across the party lines are on their toes, especially ahead of the monsoon season, when the water supply and flooding woes plague the city.

Sandeep Patel, BJP corporator from Goregaon, who is regularly conducting meetings in his ward and inspecting pre-monsoon work, including nullah cleaning and road reconstruction said, “Initially, some corporators, including me, did receive cold shoulder from the civic officials while others received preference. Ultimately, people reach out to their corporators for solving their issues, which the officials are now understanding, and they will have to solve civic issues and avoid clashes with corporators.”

Former corporators are undertaking daily meetings and appealing to citizens to reach out to their party offices. Ravi Raja, who was the leader of opposition in BMC and Congress corporators said, “Every day, I am getting complaints related to water woes, not just from one ward but from across the city. I don’t have the post with me, but I am ensuring that all these water woes are resolved. I keep the ward officers, and ward hydraulic engineers apprised of the problem and follow up with them. The civic officials have been responsive. However, new decisions have extremely slowed down and are likely to impact the city’s development.

While the seasoned politicians are using their clout to get the citizens’ problems, like water supply and garbage disposal resolved by the civic body, it is the new and first term corporators, who fear a drop in the link with the citizens and missing out on the party tickets in the coming election.

Politicians across the party lines said that the major challenge has not been the connection with the citizens but the corporators and ward committee funds that were allotted to the corporators’ posts.

Sheetal Mhatre, a two-term Shiv-Sena corporator from Dahisar said, “We don’t have the designation anymore, but for citizens, we are still their representative and I am working for them even after the term ended. The major restrictions are that I cannot get any project done in my ward, be it new dustbins, funds for toilet repair etc., as we don’t have the corporators fund. Citizens expect us to get these works done as a priority. Elections are needed to be conducted at the earliest. Because of the delay, the work and citizens are suffering.”