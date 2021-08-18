Delay in Appointment of 12 MLCs: Sena dubs Guv Koshyari as ‘political agent’ of Union Home Ministry

Attacking Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over the delay in the nomination of 12 members to the Upper House of the state legislature, the Shiv Sena Tuesday called him a “political agent” of the Union Home Ministry.

Claiming that Koshyari allegedly asked the party to forget the appointments till the government of his wish takes oath in Maharashtra, the party in its editorial in Saamana said: “The governor says, forget the appointments of 12 members till the government of his takes oath in Maharashtra. Even after sending a reminder to him, the file does not move forward. It means his mind is not clear and he is under pressure from the top to not appoint the members.”

The Saamana editorial further said that it has been eight months since the government sent the proposal and asked Koshyari when will he take the decision. Referring to the recent Bombay High Court remarks that the “eight months seems to be beyond reasonable time” and that it is “desirable” that the governor decides on the recommendations of the state Cabinet on nominating 12 members, the editorial said that Koshyari is still unwilling to abide by the constitution.

The Marathi daily also said when a senior Congress leader prodded Koshyari about the issue of nomination of MLCs at a recent function in Pune, the governor wondered why the leader was so inquisitive when the state government was not insisting about it. “Sharad Pawar has said that CM has written a letter to the governor but he seems to have forgotten due to the age factor. What does the governor mean by saying that the government should insist on it? Does he mean that the govt needs to clap or bang thalis and bells to attract his attention?” asked the editorial.

“If governor breaks the framework of the constitution, then he will lose his dignity. His own people are playing with his dignity…..Koshyari’s behaviour as governor is unconstitutional and politically biased….There can be no change of guard using Raj Bhavan and no one surrenders like Abdul Ghani of Afghanistan. It was seen in Bengal and Maharashtra,” it added.

The 12 names were submitted to the governor on November 6, 2020, after the state cabinet’s approval.

Under Article 171 of the Constitution, the governor can nominate 12 members with special knowledge or practical experience in literature, science, art, co-operative movement and social service to the state legislative council.