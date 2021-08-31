Deilhi: 21% staff shortage across 15 police districts, audit shows

Delhi Police has a staff crunch of 21.03 per cent across its 15 districts — 33,833 personnel against a sanctioned strength of 42,847 — revealed an audit conducted earlier this month by the police headquarters. It also shows that the Special Cell is the only unit where sanctioned strength is 722 but total strength is 1,336, as compared to the districts, security wings, and specialised units.

Police chief Rakesh Asthana, who took charge of the force on July 28, had told the DCPs in his first meeting that he wants to implement a three-shift duty system and enforce separation of law and order over the next two months.

“A few days ago, Asthana reviewed a presentation by the PHQ that was prepared by Special CP (headquarters and general administration) Sivagami Sundari Nanda, in which she claimed that the total sanctioned strength of Delhi Police is 94,353, but they have 78,985 personnel — a shortage of 15,368,” a senior police officer said.

As per the report, the actual shortage is from the level of inspector to constable. “There are 1,455 sanctioned posts of inspectors, but only 1,427 are currently employed; 6,237 sub-inspectors against sanctioned strength of 8,096; 20,355 head constables against 23,717 sanctioned posts; sanctioned vacancy for constables is 50,969, and there are 41,488 at present,” said the officer.

The officer said there are more officers in higher posts as compared to the lower constabulary: 16 Special CPs against sanctioned vacancy of 13; 63 DCPs and additional DCPs against 54 total posts.

Nanda informed the police chief that South district is facing the highest shortage of 974 personnel. “Sanctioned strength of South district is 3,541 and they have only 2,567 personnel. It is followed by Central district, which is facing shortage of 827 personnel against sanctioned strength of 3,271. The third is Northeast, which has a shortage of 815

personnel against sanctioned strength of 3,303,” said the officer.

Nanda also told the police chief that 12 proposals are pending with the Ministry of Home Affairs. “Some of these proposals are to increase staff strength, creating posts for CyPad (cyber unit of special cell), and for fingerprint bureau (crime),” a senior police officer said.

“Nanda also showed data from 16 specialised units, including special cell, crime branch, traffic, PCR. She said among other units, special cell has the highest number of personnel at 1,336, excluding strength of the cyber cell unit. As per data, total sanctioned vacancies of inspectors in the special cell is 32, but they have 45; sanctioned strength for head constables is 131 and they have 331; sanctioned posts of constables is 227, but they have 650,” an officer said, adding that sanctioned posts for personnel in crime branch is 980, and they have 962.

Asthana was informed that the security units, including the Prime Minister’s security wing, is also facing a shortage — 25,620 personnel against sanctioned strength of 27,368. In all the battalions of Delhi Armed Police, there are 7,739 staff against 8,189 sanctioned posts, data revealed.