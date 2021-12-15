Defeat shocking, must think about breach of trust in coalition: Sena

The defeat in the Akola-Washim-Buldhana local authorities constituency has shocked the Shiv Sena, with cross-voting triggering demands from Sena leaders for introspection over the “breach of trust” in the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition

Terming the defeat as “shocking”, the Shiv Sena said the party’s candidate failing to get the total votes of the MVA allies had breached their trust and all parties should think about it seriously.

“Our alliance had a total of 408 votes. The BJP had 225 votes of its own and it could have gone up to 400 with votes of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and others. It means both parties had almost equal votes. We should have got our hundred per cent votes but didn’t get it,” said Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant, who oversaw the election along with Anil Desai, Sena MP and party secretary.

Sawant, however, said that one party could not be blamed for it and all three parties should look at the election outcome seriously.

In Akola-Washim-Buldhana, the Sena had fielded three-term sitting legislator Gopikishan Bajoria against the BJP’s Vasant Khandelwal, who won by 109 seats. According to Sena leaders, of the total 822 votes polled, 130 votes were from Sena, 191 from Congress, 91 from NCP, 242 from BJP and the remaining included smaller parties and independents.

Sources in the Sena said that multiple factors such as anti-incumbency against the candidate and local-level factionalism in Sena were responsible for the party’s defeat.

“I would not rule out factionalism at the local level in the Sena but it can’t be the only factor for the defeat,” said Sawant.

“We seem to have lacked the strategy and coordination with alliance partners. While it was very much clear that the Congress and NCP had the votes in good numbers, there should have been coordination at the state level that could have ensured Bajoria getting the Congress-NCP votes,” said a Sena leader.

Another Sena leader said that the coordination that was seen in the Deglur Assembly by-election should have been ensured in the Akola-Washim-Buldhana election. “The Sena-led alliance has been running the government smoothly and there is a positive sentiment among the people about Sena leadership. At the same, it seems that there is a disconnect between the Sena leadership and the party cadre. The party affairs seem to have taken a back seat, leaving which might affect the party’s polls prospects in future,” the leader added.

The transfer of votes from the MVA to the BJP complicates the ruling coalition’s pitch for the election of the Assembly speaker that has been on hold since February, when Nana Patole stepped down to become Maharashtra Congress chief. State BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday once again dared the MVA government to hold the Speaker’s elections through secret ballot.

After the Council polls results, an upbeat Patil said, “I throw an open challenge to the MVA to hold Speaker’s election. We are confident the MVA candidate will lose the Speaker’s poll.”

The winter session of state legislative Assembly and Council will be held in the Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai from December 22 to 28.

With inputs from Shubhangi Khapre