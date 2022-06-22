scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
‘Defamatory remarks’ against Sharad Pawar: Ketaki Chitale gets bail, likely to be released from jail tomorrow

Chitale was arrested for allegedly posting defamatory and derogatory poem against NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Facebook.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: June 22, 2022 4:55:47 pm
Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale, who was arrested last month for allegedly posting defamatory and derogatory poem against NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Facebook, was granted bail by a Thane court on Wednesday. She is likely to be released from jail tomorrow.

The actor had posted a Marathi poem on her Facebook profile, attributed to another person, that mentions only a surname (Pawar) and an age (80). But it also refers to the physical ailments the 81-year-old NCP leader suffers from.

Also read |Ketaki Chitale, known for controversial social media posts, had drawn ire of Maratha activists too

Chitale was booked under three FIRs by as many police stations — in Pune, Pimpri and Thane. It was the Thane Crime Branch that arrested her. It booked her under IPC Sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving defamatory matter) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), and will carry out the investigation in the case.

Chitale, who is known for her controversial posts on social media, was held at Navi Mumbai. While she was being escorted in a police van from Kalamboli police station, a mob of NCP workers surrounded her and attempted to throw ink on her. Chitale was manhandled and some ink fell on her hand and clothes.

