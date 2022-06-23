‘Defamatory remarks’ against Sharad Pawar: Actor Ketaki Chitale released from jail

Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale was released from jail on Thursday, a month after she was booked for allegedly posting a defamatory poem on Facebook purported to be on NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

The Thane sessions court Wednesday had granted bail to Chitale in the case filed by Kalwa police station, following which she was released.

Last week, Chitale was granted bail in connection with a case filed last year against her under charges of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Chitale faced 22 FIRs for posting the allegedly defamatory poem on her Facebook account. Her lawyer, Ghanshyam Upadhyay, had submitted before the court that the Kalwa police should have given her notice under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which mandates that the investigating officer will have to issue a notice of appearance before an arrest is made.

While seeking bail, it was submitted that the police had given her the notice minutes before her arrest and so, there was no compliance of the law.