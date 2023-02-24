scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Advertisement

Another defamation case filed against Sanjay Raut over ‘threat to life’ allegation against CM’s son

Probe into the case is on, an official said.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde (left), and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut (right)
Listen to this article
Another defamation case filed against Sanjay Raut over ‘threat to life’ allegation against CM’s son
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A case of defamation was registered against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut in Beed district of Maharashtra for his claim that there was a threat to his life from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde, an official said on Friday.

The case was filed based on a complaint lodged by Shiv Sena’s Beed district unit chief on Thursday, he said.

This is the second such first information report (FIR) registered against Raut in connection with his allegation. A similar case was filed against him at Kapurbawdi police station in Thane city on Wednesday night.

On the basis of the complaint lodged at the at Beed city police station, a first information report (FIR) was registered against the Rajya Sabha member under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153(A) (promoting enmity between different groups), 500 and 501 (both pertaining to defamation), 504 (intentional insult) and others, the official said.

Probe into the case is on, he said.

Also Read |‘Maharashtra CM’s son has hired contract killers to eliminate me’: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut

Raut on Tuesday wrote to the police alleging threat to life from Shrikant Shinde, MP from Kalyan.

Also Read
'Go to Pakistan and show 56 inch chest like Javed Akhtar’: Uddhav Sena ta...
Devendra Fadnavis with Uddhav Thackeray
‘We are ideological opponents, not enemies’: Maharashtra deputy CM Deven...
Uddhav Thackeray conference
Mumbai News Highlights: Uddhav Thackeray appeals to Sena workers to vote ...
Maharashtra BJP chief on Sharad pawar
Sharad Pawar had no issue with BJP-NCP alliance, was ‘biased’ against Fad...

Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde has given a ‘supari’ (contract) to kill me to a Thane-based criminal Raja Thakur. I have confirmed information regarding the same. I am informing you as a responsible citizen,” Raut claimed in the letter.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 14:16 IST
Next Story

Flashback Friday: Uorfi Javed, Natasha Poonawalla hit it out of the park with their unconventional styles

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close