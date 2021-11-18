Defamation plea: Nawab Malik, Wankhede produce additional documents, HC order on Nov 22

The Bombay High Court Thursday said that it will pronounce Monday, November 22, an order in an ad-interim plea by NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede’s father seeking injunction against state Cabinet minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik from posting or publishing defamatory content or material against him or his family on any form of media.

The single-judge bench of Justice Madhav Jamdar, during a chamber hearing, took on record three documents produced by Nawab Malik and two by Sameer Wankhede’s father raising counter claims and said, “Parties requested not to produce anything till Monday. Order to be pronounced on November 22 at 5:30 pm.”

The bench Friday, November 12, had reserved its verdict on an ad-interim plea filed by Dhyandev, who has filed a defamation suit against Malik seeking Rs 1.25 crore in damages. He had told the HC that the documents posted and relied upon by the minister to defame him and his family were not public documents, hence, while violating their right to privacy, Malik had not even duly verified them.

The judge had orally observed that prima facie, there was an interpolation (insertion) in Sameer’s birth certificate, which Malik had posted on social media, and the MLA should have strictly scrutinised the same.

On November 12, advocate Arshad Shaikh, appearing for Dhyandev, had submitted an affidavit listing 28 documents to substantiate that his name is ‘Dnyandeo’ and not ‘Dawood’ as has been suggested by Malik.

On Wednesday, senior advocate Atul Damle for Malik moved a precipice and along with that a letter issued by public health officer of BMC with a copy of declaration pertaining to change of name of Sameer Wankhede, along with school leaving certificates of Sameer issued by St Paul’s School and St Joseph’s School and admission form executed by plaintiff to the St Joseph’s School to support his claims. The court took on record the said documents Thursday.

However, advocate Arshad Shaikh for plaintiff Thursday submitted Wankhede’s digitised birth certificate issued by BMC November 17, this year, along with a caste certificate of July, 1974 of Dnyandev Wankhede.



“It will be an unending process. For four days he (Malik) kept quiet and now he continues to write my son’s name as Dawood Wankhede. Malik’s contention is that Sameer got it corrected to get a Mahar caste certificate when he was in fifth standard, as if Sameer knew he was going to be IRS officer,” Shaikh said on Wankhede’s behalf and said the defamatory posts had continued.

After taking documents on record the judge said he will pronounce order on November 22 and said both the parties should not produce any other documents till then.