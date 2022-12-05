PM Modi defamation case: HC defers magistrate hearing against Rahul Gandhi till Jan 25

The Bombay High Court on Monday deferred beyond January 25 proceedings before a Mumbai magistrate court in connection with a defamation case lodged against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

The case has been filed over Gandhi’s “commander-in-thief” remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018. The complainant in the case, BJP supporter Mahesh Shrishrimal, had alleged that the remark made over the Rafale fighter jet deal had hurt the sentiments of PM Modi’s supporters.

Justice Amit Borkar extended the relief to Rahul Gandhi while hearing his plea seeking quashing of the defamation case. In the past too, the high court has deferred proceedings in the case before the magistrate and granted relief to the Congress leader from personal appearance before the magistrate.

After taking cognizance of the complaint, a magistrate’s court in Mumbai had issued summons to Gandhi in October 2019. The former Congress president has not appeared in person so far before the magistrate.

The petition to quash the defamation case was filed before the high court by Rahul Gandhi’s lawyer Kushal Mor last year, stating that the remark was made against the Prime Minister and the complainant is not the aggrieved party.

On November 22 last year, the high court directed the magistrate to defer proceedings arising in the criminal complaint filed by Shrishrimal beyond December 20, 2021 and extended the interim relief from time to time.

The high court will hear the plea next on January 20.