Defamation case: Warrant against Sena’s Sanjay Raut cancelled after he appears in court

A magistrate court in Mumbai on Thursday cancelled a bailable warrant against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in connection with a defamation complaint by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s wife after the Sena leader appeared in the court.

Medha Somaiya, a professor of organic chemistry, had said in her petition that on April 12, she came across an article in the Sena mouthpiece Saamna accusing the Somaiyas of a “toilet scam” in the Mira-Bhayander municipal corporation. She said the allegations, which later appeared in other media also, were without proof and intended to malign her.

“Warrant cancelled subject to admonition. Accused released On PR bond of Rs 15,000, cash bail of Rs 5,000. Accused furnish bail, bail bond executed,” the magistrate noted and posted further hearing to July 18, while hearing Raut’s application for cancelling the warrant.

A bailable warrant of Rs 5,000 was issued earlier this month under Section 70 of the Code of Criminal Procedure after the Sena leader failed to appear before the magistrate’s court. The court last month issued a summons directing Raut to be present before it.

“These documents and video clips produced on record prima facie reveal that the accused had made defamatory statements against the complainant (Medha) on April 15 and April 16, so that it will be seen by the public at large and read by the public in the newspapers. It is also prima facie proved by the complainant that the words spoken by accused Sanjay Raut were such that it has harmed the reputation of the complainant,” the court had said while issuing the summons.