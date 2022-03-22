Defamation case: Kangana’s plea seeking permanent exemption from appearing before court rejected

A METROPOLITAN magistrate’s court in Andheri Tuesday rejected an application filed by actor Kangana Ranaut for permanent exemption from appearing before it in the hearing on the defamation complaint filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Ranaut’s plea seeking exemption from appearance on Tuesday was allowed but the court did not allow her to not remain present permanently.

“Application of accused for her permanent exemption is rejected and the advocate for accused is informed that this court assures the accused that she will be exempted on specific situations if needed by consent of both sides,” the court said.

A complaint was filed by Akhtar alleging that Ranaut had made defamatory statements against him in an interview in 2020 after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Ranaut had sought adjournment from appearing for the hearing. The magistrate court has adjourned the hearing to April 7.

Last week, the sessions court had rejected her plea to transfer cases between Akhtar and her to another court.