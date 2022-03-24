Defamation case: Kangana may be a celebrity but also an accused, says court in order against permanent exemption from appearance

While rejecting Kangana Ranaut’s plea for permanent exemption from appearing in the defamation case filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar against her, the metropolitan magistrate’s court in Mumbai’s Andheri has said the actor has not appeared before it so far with an intent to cooperate in the trial.

The court rejected Ranaut’s plea seeking permanent exemption from appearing in the case on Tuesday. The detailed order of the court was made available on Thursday.

The court also said with the charges in the case yet to be framed, her plea for permanent exemption is premature while assuring her that it can be entertained again at a relevant stage. It also said that if she is permanently exempted from appearing in court at this stage, the complainant Akhtar, a senior citizen, will be ‘seriously prejudiced’ and there will be no progress in the trial.

Ranaut is facing charges of defamation based on a complaint filed before the court by Akhtar. He claimed that she made defamatory statements against him in 2020 after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Last year, the court issued summons to her after finding prima facie sufficient evidence to proceed with the trial.

The court noted that Ranaut had filed for permanent exemption on her first appearance before it. “Per contra, the accused is dictating her own terms for the trial of this case in the manner she likes. Admittedly, the accused cannot claim permanent exemption as of right. The accused has to follow the established procedure of law and terms and conditions of her bail bonds. No doubt, being a celebrity, the accused is having her professional assignments but she cannot forget that she is an accused in this case. For the fair progress of the trial, her cooperation is essential in the matter,” metropolitan magistrate R R Khan said in his order. He added that Ranaut had made up her mind that her presence is not necessary and her lawyer will look after the legal formalities.

The court said that as per provisions under the law, an accused’s presence is required at least once for further progress in the case. “If the accused is permanently exempted at this juncture then the complainant, a senior citizen, will be seriously prejudiced and there will be no progress in the trial,” it said.

Ranaut had said in her plea filed through lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, she is one of the top actors in the Hindi film industry and needs to travel constantly for work making it difficult for her to attend the court. She had said that she would keep her legal representative

present while undertaking to remain present when required. Akhtar’s lawyer Jay Bharadwaj had opposed the plea stating that she was not attending court despite being in Mumbai and was showing a “casual approach” towards the court.

It said that despite every opportunity being given to her to remain absent, she has not attended court despite assurances by her lawyer. It said that the court had to date approved all her exemption pleas and not passed coercive orders. “If at this juncture the accused is allowed to remain absent permanently, her earlier conduct furnishes an assurance that she will never ever attend this court for framing of particulars and further trial,” it said.