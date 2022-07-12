scorecardresearch
Monday, July 11, 2022

Defamation case: HC defers magistrate hearing against Rahul Gandhi beyond July 28

The complainant in the case, BJP supporter Mahesh Shrishrimal, had alleged the remark made over the Rafale fighter jet deal had hurt the sentiments of the PM's supporters.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 12, 2022 12:40:00 am
The case has been filed over Gandhi's “commander-in-thief” remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court on Monday deferred beyond July 28 proceedings before a Mumbai magistrate court in connection to a defamation case lodged against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

The case has been filed over Gandhi’s “commander-in-thief” remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.

Justice Prakash D Naik extended the relief to Gandhi while hearing his plea seeking quashing of the defamation case. The HC has in the past, too, deferred proceedings in the case before the magistrate and granted relief to Gandhi from personal appearance before the magistrate.

After taking cognizance of the complaint, a magistrate’s court in Mumbai had issued summons to Gandhi in October 2019. The former Congress president has not appeared in person so far before the magistrate.

The petition to quash the defamation case was filed before the HC by Gandhi’s lawyer Kushal Mor last year, stating that the remark was made against the PM and the complainant is not the aggrieved party.

