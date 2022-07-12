Defamation case: HC defers magistrate hearing against Rahul Gandhi beyond July 28

July 12, 2022 12:40:00 am
The Bombay High Court on Monday deferred beyond July 28 proceedings before a Mumbai magistrate court in connection to a defamation case lodged against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.
The case has been filed over Gandhi’s “commander-in-thief” remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.
The complainant in the case, BJP supporter Mahesh Shrishrimal, had alleged the remark made over the Rafale fighter jet deal had hurt the sentiments of the PM’s supporters.
Justice Prakash D Naik extended the relief to Gandhi while hearing his plea seeking quashing of the defamation case. The HC has in the past, too, deferred proceedings in the case before the magistrate and granted relief to Gandhi from personal appearance before the magistrate.
Subscriber Only Stories
After taking cognizance of the complaint, a magistrate’s court in Mumbai had issued summons to Gandhi in October 2019. The former Congress president has not appeared in person so far before the magistrate.
The petition to quash the defamation case was filed before the HC by Gandhi’s lawyer Kushal Mor last year, stating that the remark was made against the PM and the complainant is not the aggrieved party.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-