Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi: Bombay HC defers magistrate hearing beyond Jan 25

After taking cognizance of the complaint, a magistrate’s court in Mumbai had issued summons to Gandhi in October 2019.

The Bombay High Court Thursday deferred beyond January 25 proceedings before a magistrate court in the city in a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The case has been filed over the former’s “commander-in-thief” remark targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A single-judge bench of Justice Sandeep K Shinde extended the relief to Gandhi while hearing his plea seeking quashing of the defamation case.

The complainant, Mahesh Shrishrimal, had stated that this remark was made by Rahul Gandhi while attacking the Prime Minister in 2018 over the Rafale fighter jet deal.

The former Congress president has not appeared in person so far before the magistrate.

The petition to quash the defamation case was filed before the Bombay high court by Gandhi’s lawyer Kushal Mor, stating that the said remark was made against the Prime Minister and the complainant is not the aggrieved party.

Shrishrimal had stated that Gandhi’s statement had hurt the sentiments of the Prime Minister’s supporters. Rahul Gandhi had defamed not only the PM but also members of BJP, he had claimed. In his affidavit in reply to Gandhi’s plea, the complainant stated that the same was non-maintainable in HC, as the remedy for the petitioner was available before sessions court where he could have filed a revision application against the magistrate court order.

Shrishrimal added that he has made out a prima facie case against the petitioner and the magistrate’s order was passed after duly considering preliminary evidence produced by the complainant. Therefore, he claimed, there was no merit in the instant plea by Gandhi and it deserves to be dismissed with compensatory costs.

The HC, on November 22, directed the magistrate to defer proceedings arising in the criminal complaint by the BJP supporter beyond December 20.

On Thursday, after advocate Niteen Pradhan, who represents the complainant, sought the matter to be adjourned beyond Christmas vacation to argue at length, the court posted further hearing on Gandhi’s plea on January 18.

It noted, “In the meanwhile, the Metropolitan Magistrate, 18th Court, Girgaon, shall defer the proceedings beyond January 25, 2022.”