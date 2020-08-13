Defamation allegations: Sooraj Pancholi, parents of Disha Salian file police complaints against actor Puneet Vashisht

On July 2, Puneet Vashisht edited the post and added “forwarded” before it, indicating that it was sent by someone else, said police.

Actor Sooraj Pancholi and parents of Disha Salian have filed separate complaints with the Mumbai Police against small-time actor Puneet Vashisht, accusing him of posting defamatory content on his Facebook account in light of the deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and Salian, who had briefly worked with the actor.

In his complaint filed on Friday, Pancholi has reproduced a June 30 Facebook post of Vashisht, in which he has linked the actor to the two suicides that took place in June. In the post, Vashisht has mentioned defamatory things about Pancholi, Salian, and a few other Bollywood actors.

On July 2, Vashisht edited the post and added “forwarded” before it, indicating that it was sent by someone else, said police. The post can still be seen on his account and has been shared multiple times.

In his complaint, Pancholi has said in the first week of July, his friends informed him about the post. “Mischievous stories are planted in social media by Mr Puneet Vashisht and larger organised crime syndicate,” it read.

“The police should ask them to procure evidence for their theory and if they do not have any, action should be taken,” it added.

Senior Inspector Rajendra Thakur of Versova police station said: “We have received the complaint and are conducting an inquiry.” The second complaint, filed by Salian’s parents at Malwani police station last week, accused Vashisht of tarnishing their daughter’s reputation. “The family has said Vashisht put up defamatory posts against her on his Facebook,” said an officer.

The officer added that so far, it has been found that Vashisht’s post was shared widely not only on Facebook but across other social media platforms, giving rise to conspiracy theories.

No FIR has been registered by the police yet into both complaints.

