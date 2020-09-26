Bollywood drugs case: Deepika arrives at NCB; Sara, Shraddha to appear later today

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone outside NCB office in Mumbai.

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone on Saturday arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to join the probe into a drugs case lodged following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June this year.

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor are also slated to appear for interrogation later in the day.

On Friday, the agency questioned actor Rakul Preet Singh, Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash, and Dharma Productions’ executive producer Kshitij Ravi in connection with the case. Prakash, who was interrogated for about seven hours, has been summoned for another round of questioning today. Rakul was questioned for about four hours.

According to the NCB, actor Rhea Chakraborty, who has been arrested in connection with the case, had mentioned the names of Simone Khambatta, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh during her interrogation between September 6 and 9.

Padukone’s name, however, cropped up in some WhatsApp conversations purportedly between Prakash and one “D” discussing drugs.

The NCB has registered two FIRs in connection with its drug probe. The first FIR was registered on August 26 based on Rhea’s purported chats extracted from her cellphone by the Enforcement Directorate. Six persons, including Rhea, have been booked in the case.

The second FIR was registered suo motu by the NCB to “uproot the drug citadel in Bollywood”. All the arrests — 19 so far — have been made in the second case.

NCB Deputy Director (Operations) K P S Malhotra had earlier said that Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor will be questioned in connection to both the FIRs.

“There are a few aspects of the cases that warrant examination of Sara and Shraddha. So, they will be examined in both cases that have common linkages,” he said.

