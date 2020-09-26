scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, September 26, 2020
FinCEN Files

Bollywood drugs case: Deepika arrives at NCB; Sara, Shraddha to appear later today

Bollywood drugs case: Deepika Padukone's manager, Karishma Prakash, who was questioned for about seven hours on Friday, has been summoned for another round of probe today.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 26, 2020 10:30:38 am
bollywood news, drug case, bollywood durg case, ncb, deepika padukone, deepika padukone news, deepika padukone drug case, deepika padukone ncb, deepika padukone latest news, sara ali khan,sara ali khan drug case, sara ali khan ncb, shraddha kapoor, shraddha kapoor news, shraddha kapoor drug case, shraddha kapoor ncb, drug case latest newsBollywood actor Deepika Padukone outside NCB office in Mumbai.

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone on Saturday arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to join the probe into a drugs case lodged following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June this year.

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor are also slated to appear for interrogation later in the day.

On Friday, the agency questioned actor Rakul Preet Singh, Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash, and Dharma Productions’ executive producer Kshitij Ravi in connection with the case. Prakash, who was interrogated for about seven hours, has been summoned for another round of questioning today. Rakul was questioned for about four hours.

According to the NCB, actor Rhea Chakraborty, who has been arrested in connection with the case, had mentioned the names of Simone Khambatta, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh during her interrogation between September 6 and 9.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Padukone’s name, however, cropped up in some WhatsApp conversations purportedly between Prakash and one “D” discussing drugs.

The NCB has registered two FIRs in connection with its drug probe. The first FIR was registered on August 26 based on Rhea’s purported chats extracted from her cellphone by the Enforcement Directorate. Six persons, including Rhea, have been booked in the case.

bollywood news, drug case, bollywood durg case, ncb, deepika padukone, deepika padukone news, deepika padukone drug case, deepika padukone ncb, deepika padukone latest news, sara ali khan,sara ali khan drug case, sara ali khan ncb, shraddha kapoor, shraddha kapoor news, shraddha kapoor drug case, shraddha kapoor ncb, drug case latest news Padukone’s name, however, cropped up in some WhatsApp conversations purportedly between Prakash and one “D” discussing drugs.

The second FIR was registered suo motu by the NCB to “uproot the drug citadel in Bollywood”. All the arrests — 19 so far — have been made in the second case.

NCB Deputy Director (Operations) K P S Malhotra had earlier said that Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor will be questioned in connection to both the FIRs.

“There are a few aspects of the cases that warrant examination of Sara and Shraddha. So, they will be examined in both cases that have common linkages,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 26: Latest News

Advertisement