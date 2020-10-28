Deepika Padukone’s manager fails to appear before NCB day after drug seizure from residence

Actor Deepika Padukone had also been questioned by the NCB last month (File)

Actor Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash, in whose Versova residence the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid on Tuesday and seized 1.7 gm charas, did not appear before the agency on Wednesday.

The NCB had issued a summons to Prakash to appear before them and will wait for her to provide an explanation on the seizure of charas and at least two bottles of CBD oil from her residence.

An official said, “Prakash did not appear before us today (Wednesday). We will wait for her to join the investigation.”

Sources said Prakash was consulting her lawyers to decide on further course of action. Prakash was summoned in connection with the FIR linked to the use of narcotics in Bollywood.

Prakash, an employee of Kwan talent management company, was earlier questioned after the NCB said it found her to be part of a WhatsApp group with Padukone and Jaya Saha, also a Kwan employee, where narcotics were discussed. Padukone told the agency that they were not talking about narcotics but about cigarettes.

In the same case, the NCB arrested one more person, identified as Nikhil Saldanha (30), for allegedly procuring narcotics from a peddler arrested earlier in the case. This is the 25th arrest in the case.

Contraband seized from DHL office

Apart from this, the NCB also seized 580 gm of a green and leafy substance purported to be ganja from the Mumbai office of DHL Express. The NCB said the contraband was destined for Qatar. An official said, “The contraband was concealed in a submersible boring water pump. The material inside the pump was taken out and contraband was kept inside wrapped in aluminium foil and rolled with copper wire to avoid detection from screening.” The official added that it was an unclaimed seizure and the agency was verifying who the consignment was meant for.

Two held with MD, heroin

The Mumbai Police too made arrests in connection with narcotics in South Mumbai. In the first case, the Azad Maidan unit of the anti-narcotics cell arrested one person with 300 gm of MD worth Rs 30 lakh. In the second case, Unit IV of the Crime Branch arrested one person with 110 gm heroin worth Rs 20 lakh. Both accused were produced before the court and remanded in police custody.

