Sena leader Deepak Mhatre shot at, survives

Shiv Sena leader Deepak Mhatre was shot at by bike-borne assailants on Saturday night outside his Bhiwandi residence when he was with his wife. Mhatre, who is the Shiv Sena’s shakha pramukh from Bhiwandi, survived the attack. Narpoli police have started an investigation in the case.

The incident took place late Saturday night when Mhatre, who had gone to Thane with his wife, was returning home. He parked his four-wheeler outside his house when two persons on a bike fired at him before fleeing from the spot, police said. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras. The CCTV footage shows Mhatre first taking his wife to safety in their house before running outside to look at the bike, police said.

“There is suspicion that the attack may be linked to the upcoming gram panchayat elections in the area as Mhatre is one of the hopeful aspirants in the race. We have some leads and should be able to track down the accused soon,” said an officer from Narpoli police station.