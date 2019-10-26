‘Deep depression’ over Arabian Sea to dampen Diwali festivities in city

Rain may dampen Diwali celebration in Mumbai, Palghar and Thane, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting that post-monsoon showers would continue till Diwali (Sunday) due to a “deep depression” or an intense low-pressure system that has formed over the Arabian Sea.

On Friday, the deep depression over east-central Arabian Sea intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Kyarr’, which lay centered about 240 km west-southwest of Ratnagiri in Maharashtra at 11.30 am. The weather agency has forecast that the storm was “very likely” to intensify into a “severe” cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours and later into a “very severe” cyclonic storm during the subsequent 12 hours.

However, as of Friday, there is no alert for Mumbai or its neighbouring cities. The cyclone, IMD officials said, will cause thundershowers till Sunday.

“Under the influence of the above (weather) systems, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall was likely over Konkan, Goa and coastal Karnataka during the next 24 hours,” a bulletin issued by IMD said. It also forecast heavy rainfall in Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya in the next 24 hours.

This severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed up to 110 kmph is very likely to re-curve and move nearly westwards towards south Oman and adjoining Yemen coast with gradual intensification during subsequent 72 hours, IMD said.

The IMD has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea till Saturday. Earlier, a red alert – which means authorities to take action as extremely heavy rainfall is likely to hit – was issued for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg for Friday. However, the alert was reduced to orange for Friday and no alert was issued for rest of the week with a forecast of thundershowers on Saturday.

In last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 am on Friday, IMD’s Santacruz weather station recorded 6.2 mm of rainfall, while Colaba observatory recorded 6.4 mm of rain during the same time period.