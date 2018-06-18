Decongesting Mumbai’s Parel station: New platform commissioned

A new platform has been commissioner in order to decongest Parel Station A new platform has been commissioner in order to decongest Parel Station

The Central Railway (CR) commissioned a new platform at Parel railway station on Sunday. The new platform is expected to segregate the crowd from the existing platform. The platform comes nine months after 23 people died in a stampede on a foot overbridge that connects Parel and Elphinstone Road stations . As Parel station currently has only one platform, an additional platform at the station will help in decongesting the crowd.

Local train services towards Kalyan and Karjat will be operated from the platform. The railways had operated a block of eight hours on Sunday to complete the last leg of the project. “The new platform is one step closer to the development of Parel terminus. The platform will certainly help in crowd decongestion and benefit commuters to a great extent,” Sunil Udasi, chief spokesperson of the Central Railway, said.

Under the Parel terminus project, suburban local trains will originate or end at the station. The terminus is expected to be commissioned by December. The station will also be connected to Elphinstone Road station on the Western Railway by a 12-metre bridge. This will form the third bridge at the station after the second was made by the Army in February. The bridge will be thrown open to public by June-end.

