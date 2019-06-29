Decomposed body of 80-yr-old woman found in south Mumbai residence

A partially decomposed body of an 80-year-old woman was found from her south Mumbai apartment, Cuffe Parade police said.

The woman, police said, used to stay alone on the third floor of Satnam Tower at Nariman point and is suspected to have died a few days ago after she fell in the apartment. A case of accidental death report has been lodged.

“On the basis of our preliminary investigation, we believe that she must have gone for bath and must have slipped as she stepped out with wet feet, which may have led to her death,” an official said, adding that the woman has been identified as C Herrington.

Neighbours alerted the police around 2pm on Friday after they noticed foul smell was from the flat. “They claimed that nobody has been answering the doorbell since two days. We then sent a team to the spot following which we broke open the door and found the body,” said an officer. The body has been sent for postmortem.

According to police the woman stayed alone as her children had died few years ago.

“We are not suspecting any foul play. We have informed her grandchildren,” deputy commissioner of police Abhishek Trimukhe (zone 1) said.