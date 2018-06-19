Decomposed body found in Airoli chemical company; Navi Mumbai police finds no luck in solving case

Navi Mumbai police unable to solve a similar case like last year. (Representational) Navi Mumbai police unable to solve a similar case like last year. (Representational)

On the morning of April 16, when staffers of a chemical company in Airoli arrived for work, they were greeted by a stench emanating from their sewers. Upon examination, they found what appeared to be a woman’s body. Officers of the Rabale MIDC police extracted the body with a sense of deja vu. In May 2017, a similar body was found in the same condition from around the same place, recalled police officers. What connected the two cases was the fact that both victims had tattoos on their right forearm, said on officer.

According to Pramod Jadhaw, inspector at Rabale MIDC police station, at first, the police officers thought this case would be the same as the one reported last year. “Last year, the woman’s tattoo was identified by her family, who contacted us. Eventually, we solved the murder and put the husband behind the bars,” he said. However, no one has turned up this time to recognise the five petal ‘lotus’ tattoo, as the officers call it.

“The body was highly decomposed when we found it. It had been in water for over three days and the death had occurred at least a couple of days prior. Post-mortem reports pointed that the cause of death was strangulation. The woman also had several injuries, including open wounds and blunt trauma, which could have meant that she was injured before being murdered,” said a senior officer investigating the case.

The Navi Mumbai Police Crime Branch was also investigating the case, along with the local police. “Two months later, we are exactly where we were when the body was found. We followed all the protocols of action after finding an unidentified body. However, we haven’t got any luck yet,” said a senior officer from the Crime Branch.

“We have publicised the pictures of her clothes and her tattoo in all local media. We contacted local bars and orchestra in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Panvel, where team members generally get a single simple tattoo inked. However, no one had heard anything. There had also been no missing cases reported,” said Jadhaw.

The Rabale police also went across Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Panvel, looking at missing people’s register. “The body belonged to a middle-aged woman, wearing simple salwaar kameez. We have looked at over 50-60 similar cases and have interrogated the families. But we haven’t found anyone who knew the victim. We came very close once, as a family from Kapurbawdi thought that they recognised her. But their relative didn’t have a tattoo,” said Jadhaw.

The police have preserved the body, in the hope that they will find the kin of the deceased woman. “We have established that she was murdered. Once the body is identified, it won’t take longer to find who killed her. But for every unidentified body, there has to be a missing case somewhere. If not now, eventually, someone will find that one among them is missing,” said Jadhaw.

