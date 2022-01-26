Decommissioned INS Khukri to be handed over to Diu admin today

INS KHUKRI, the lead ship of the Indian Navy’s Khukri class corvettes and an indigenous surface-to-surface missile fitted vessel that had the distinction of being a part of both the Western and Eastern fleets, is scheduled to be handed over to the Diu administration on Wednesday. The ship commenced her last journey under tow by Indian Navy ships from Visakhapatnam and arrived at Diu on January 14, said a naval spokesperson.

Built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, the ship was commissioned on August 23, 1989, in Mumbai by Krishna Chandra Pant, then Defence Minister, and Sudha Mulla, wife of late Captain Mahendra Nath Mulla who commanded the earlier Khukri which was lost in 1971 war. Later, another corvette was named after the first Khukri.

After more than 32 years of service and participating in all forms of naval operations, the ship was decommissioned on December 23, 2021 in the presence of Eastern Command chief Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta.

The vessel will be handed over to the Diu administration following the latter’s 2019 request to the Ministry of Defence for a decommissioned naval vessel for public display as part of developing and revitalising the Khukri Memorial.