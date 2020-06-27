Declare pending Covid deaths by June 29, BMC orders hospitals

On Friday, I S Chahal instructed all such hospitals to report the final toll data by 5 pm on Monday. (File) On Friday, I S Chahal instructed all such hospitals to report the final toll data by 5 pm on Monday. (File)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Friday instructed all hospitals to declare the pending Covid-19 toll by June 29. The civic body has also issued a notice to all hospitals directing them to adhere to the 48-hour timeline of reporting deaths due to the virus.

“In case of a failure to follow these instructions, a serious note will be taken by the municipal body and action under the Epidemic Act, 1897, will be initiated,” the notice stated.

This is the second such notice to be issued by the BMC to hospitals. On June 8, Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal had issued a circular asking all medical centres to declare pending deaths within 48 hours. However, some hospitals had reportedly failed to inform the BMC about the coronavirus-related deaths within the stipulated time period.

On Friday, Chahal instructed all such hospitals to report the final toll data by 5 pm on Monday.

A massive data reconciliation exercise across the state had found that till June 16, a total of 862 Covid-19 deaths had not reported by the BMC. Once a Covid-19 positive patient dies, a hospital is supposed to upload the information within 48 hours and send an email to the civic body’s epidemiology cell. According to ICMR guidelines, death of any coronavirus patient has to be notified as Covid-19 death unless the patient has terminal illness, or dies due to poisoning, accident or suicide.

To improve the process of reporting deaths, BMC will introduce Google Forms, a survey administration application, for hospitals from July 1.

In a meeting, through video-conference, Chahal on Friday also instructed hospitals to keep one-month stock of anti-viral drugs Remdesivir and Tocilizumab. He instructed hospitals to contact the manufacturers and obtain the required medicines’ stock.

Recently, India has revised the protocol for clinical management of Covid-19 to include the use of Remdesivir and off-label use of Tocilizumab and convalescent plasma therapy on specific groups of patients.

