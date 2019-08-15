Declare drought in Beed, Osmanabad, Latur: Congress

Claiming that parts of Marathwada are still facing water scarcity and drought even as flood has wreaked havoc in Western Maharashtra, a delegation of the state Congress leaders, led by its state president Balasaheb Thorat, met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday and urged the government to declare drought in Beed, Osmanabad and Latur districts of Marathwada.

Advertising

“These parts are yet to receive adequate rainfall. There is severe water scarcity. The state should immediately declared drought in these districts,” the Congress said in a memorandum submitted to the chief minister.

The Congress has also sought a complete loan waiver for farmers in the flood-hit belts and compensation at the rate of Rs 60,000 per hectare for crop damaged. It has further sought enhanced compensation for livestock losses and said that the loss of agricultural farm pumps and electric meters should also be compensated for.

Reaching out to small and medium scale traders and industrialists, who have sustained losses due to the flood, the Congress, has demanded that the state government should provide them with cash credit for restoring their businesses.

Contending that the handloom industry in Kolhapur’s Ichalkaranji had taken a massive hit in the floods, the Congress has sought compensation for damages to machinery and raw material of handloom plants as well. On Tuesday, the state Cabinet had announced special assistance for small traders and industries in flood-affected areas.