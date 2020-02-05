Decision to waive property taxes of houses up to 500 square feet hit BMC’s revenues: Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi

The municipal commissioner also said that the decision of the state to appoint MHADA as a development authority for redeveloping buildings on its plots had further hit the BMC. The municipal commissioner also said that the decision of the state to appoint MHADA as a development authority for redeveloping buildings on its plots had further hit the BMC.

Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardesi Tuesday said policy decisions, including the much-vaunted decision to waive property taxes of houses measuring up to 500 square feet, had led to a decline in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s revenues.

The municipal commissioner also said that the decision of the state to appoint MHADA as a development authority for redeveloping buildings on its plots had further hit the BMC. MHADA was appointed the planning authority by the state government on May 23, 2018. Since then it was authorised to give permission of carrying out the redevelopment of old and dilapidated buildings in its layout.

“Revenues of the BMC have declined due to decisions and forces beyond the control of the corporation,” Pardesi said in his budget speech Tuesday.

He added that the corporation could not be over-reliant on continuation of GST compensation at an increasing rate and it was necessary to undertake innovative resource mobilisation means to meet the increased expenditures.

Referring to the decision to forgo property taxes on houses of up to 500 sq ft, he said, “Implementing the decision to exempt residential buildings or residential tenements having carpet area up to 500 sq ft, as per provisions under Section 141(1)(c) of Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, general tax, which is a part of property tax, has been deducted. This resulted in a reduction of about Rs 335 crore in the annual demand.”

The state legislative council in July last year had cleared a bill which gives residential properties with carpet area up to 500 square feet a property tax waiver.

The municipal commissioner also claimed that in the wake of a slowdown in the real estate sector and other markets, the quantum of default on the payment of property tax during the period had increased and the cumulative outstanding amount had reached to Rs 15,000 crore approximately.

He also said that the slowdown in the real-estate sector has adversely affected the income of the BMC.

Pardeshi also said that that state government’s decision to appoint MHADA as a development authority for redeveloping buildings on its layout had led to a further loss of revenue to the BMC.

“Due to reduced rates for concession policy of BMC regarding open spaces around buildings, the revenue in the ‘Deficiency Premium’ has been reduced. The part payment receivable from MHADA and SRA is not received in lieu of development charges and development cess,” he said.

The outstanding dues from SRA against 25 per cent premiums for schemes sanctioned on BMC land are Rs 618 crore.

Budget proposes Rs 1,500 crore for cash-starved BEST

THE BMC on Tuesday proposed a budgetary allocation of Rs 1,500 crore for Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) to fulfill its financial obligations, including loan repayment, wage agreement and carrying out day-to-day expenditure. Ahead of the budget, BEST had sought an allocation of Rs 2,300 crore from the civic body.

BEST had projected a deficit of Rs 2,349.74 crore in its 2020-21 budget estimate, with total earnings at Rs 5,558.91 crore and expenditure at Rs 7,808.64 crore. Senior officials said BEST sought Rs 2,300 from BMC as viability gap funding following reduction in fares and fulfiling wage agreements as well as procuring 800 buses to maintain its fleet of 3,370.

BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi on Tuesday asked BEST to reduce its operational costs by bringing down its per km cost from Rs 130 to Rs 95. This is only be possible by operating buses on wet leasing, said officials. At present, BEST has 231 buses on wet leasing, which will be increased to 1,240 by March 2020. This is expected to increase the daily footfall of passengers from the existing 33 lakh to 45 lakh.

BEST has been asked to generate revenue through better management of its leased properties and ensuring recovery of funds. Also, BMC has proposed Rs 3 crore for BEST for providing 50 per cent concession in bus fares to senior citizens travelling in non-AC buses. Similarly, Rs 6 crore has been proposed for providing 100 per cent concession to the visually impaired and the differently-abled in non-AC buses.

