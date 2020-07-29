Decision to not allow cast, crew aged above 65 at shooting sites not permanent: State to HC

The court reserved its verdict, likely to be pronounced on July 31. (File) The court reserved its verdict, likely to be pronounced on July 31. (File)

THE STATE government, responding to a plea filed by actor Pramod Pandey (70) seeking to quash and set aside restrictions on movement to shooting site, on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that its decision to bar cast and crew, including actors aged above 65 on sets of fiction or non-fiction programming, was not permanent and may change as per new unlock guidelines on July 31.

Government Pleader Purnima H Kantharia told the High Court that the decision was not arbitrary or discriminatory, however it was in the interest of senior citizens.

“There may be a change. We don’t know what changes may come up on August 1. As of today, it would not be an arbitrary decision as it is of temporary nature and taken in the interest of persons above 65 years old,” Kantharia said.

A division bench of Justice S J Kathawalla and Justice R I Chagla heard the pleas challenging the restrictions and enquired from the state government whether these restrictions, as per guidelines dated May 31 and June 23, were prohibitory/mandatory or of advisory/recommendatory. Along with Pandey, Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA) also approached the HC against the restrictions.

Justice Kathawalla asked the state government to clarify if the restrictions were mandatory and if it would attract consequences in the form of legal action if an artist aged above 65 is found to be in violation of the same. The court reserved its verdict, likely to be pronounced on July 31.

