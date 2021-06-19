Decision on resumption of local train services to be taken after consulting task force: Aaditya Thackeray

The decision to resume local train services for general public will be taken only after consultation with members of the state task force, State Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Saturday. He added that experts have warned about a third wave of Covid-19 and further easing out of curbs will be allowed in phases.

On Saturday, Thackeray inaugurated the Shiv Sena party office at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) head office at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

“Covid-19 cases have been dropping. But still the daily caseload is more than 500. Considering this, we have to take steps cautiously. Our priority is to save people’s lives,” said Thackeray.

Despite Mumbai being eligible for Level-1 restrictions, the city will remain in Level 3 of curbs. Though, as per the state guidelines, districts placed in Level 3 can allow women travellers in local trains, the BMC has decided to permit only essential service staff and medical workers in the trains.

“Everybody is hoping that the third wave does not come. Amid the pandemic, we continued development works in the city. Soon we will focus on non-Covid development works,” Thackeray added. He also praised efforts by corporators in successfully controlling Covid-19 cases in the second wave.

On Friday, Mumbai reported 762 Covid-19 cases with 19 deaths. The city, so far, reported 7.19 lakh cases and 15,266 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) requested the state government and the BMC to allow restaurants in the city to reopen for business under the Level-1 category.

“Restaurants in the city have been operating with Level-3 restrictions, whereas most cities in the state have been offered relaxations. We have urged the state to allow restaurants to operate as per permissible guidelines listed in the Level-1 unlock order,” said Gurubaxish Singh Kohli, vice-president, FHRAI.