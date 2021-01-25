Decision on reopening of local trains for public soon: Maharashtra CM

Mumbai’s suburban train system was shut down in March last year during the nationwide lockdown. (Express Photo)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said the decision on opening up local trains for the public in Mumbai will be taken soon. Thackeray chaired a meeting to review the plan to restart normal services of local trains.

In the meeting, which was also attended by Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister Ajoy Mehta and other senior bureaucrats, the chief minister reviewed the prospects on full resumption of local trains.

Mumbai’s suburban train system was shut down in March last year during the nationwide lockdown. On June 15, the suburban trains were first resumed for essential service providers, with the government issuing identity cards for the same. By the end of October, it had also permitted working women to commute for certain hours of the day.

It is now being run only for essential services staff, state and central government staff, employees of nationalised and private banks, PSUs and pharma companies, and QR code-based identity cards are mandatory for passengers.