December 6 event: Minister holds review meet ahead of Ambedkar death anniversary in Mumbai

Lakhs of people gather at Shivaji Park in Mumbai to pay respects to Dr B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary every year. (File) Lakhs of people gather at Shivaji Park in Mumbai to pay respects to Dr B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary every year. (File)

Anticipating a large gathering of members from the Dalit community at Shivaji Park to observe the death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on December 6, Shiv Sena leader and cabinet minister Subhash Desai on Tuesday held a review meeting with senior officials of Mumbai police, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) undertaking.

This would be the first big congregation of people at Shivaji Park after Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the chief minister.

Lakhs of people descend on Shivaji Park on December 6 for Mahaparinirvan Din, making it one of the largest congregations for commemorating the death anniversary of any political leader in India.

During the meeting, Desai reportedly directed officials to ensure that the facilities were up to the mark.

According to sources, a total of 100 CCTV cameras will be installed to monitor the crowd this year. At least 16 water tankers and 380 taps will be installed for ensuring adequate drinking water supply, while 18 mobile toilets and 120 fibre toilets will be also be set up.

As a precaution, 45 life guards will also patrol the coast around Dadar seafront, while 11 ambulances will also be kept on standby.

During the day, flowers will be showered on Chaityabhoomi from a helicopter. The administration will also screen a film on the life of Dr Ambedkar on the day.

Desai also instructed that the number of information books on the life and works of Dr Ambedkar, which was released by the BMC, should be increased from 50,000 to 1.5 lakh. Directions have also been given to display large pictures of the proposed Ambedkar memorial on Indu Mill at Shivaji Park.

