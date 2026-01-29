After decades of delay, Vidyavihar flyover likely to open in June

NEARLY 35 years after it was first conceptualised and a decade after tenders were floated, Mumbai’s long-delayed Vidyavihar flyover is finally set to open for traffic in June, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials said.

The 650-metre-long flyover will connect Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Marg in the east with Ramkrishna Chemburkar Marg in the west. The proposal for the flyover was first included in the BMC’s Development Plan (DP) regulations in 1991. Tenders for the project were floated in 2016 and construction work began thereafter. However, the project ran into several hurdles, resulting in repeated delays over the years.

“At present, the work on the bridge is underway in full swing and the work on the eastern side of the bridge will be completed by February this year while the target for completion of the western side has been set at May 31, 2026. Following which the ancillary works will be carried out and we intend to complete the work by June this year,” said an official.