After decades of delay, Vidyavihar flyover likely to open in June

BMC says work on the 650-metre bridge linking east and west Mumbai is in full swing

By: Express News Service
Jan 29, 2026
The proposal for the flyover was first included in the BMC’s Development Plan (DP) regulations in 1991.The proposal for the flyover was first included in the BMC’s Development Plan (DP) regulations in 1991. (File Photo)
NEARLY 35 years after it was first conceptualised and a decade after tenders were floated, Mumbai’s long-delayed Vidyavihar flyover is finally set to open for traffic in June, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials said.

The 650-metre-long flyover will connect Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Marg in the east with Ramkrishna Chemburkar Marg in the west. The proposal for the flyover was first included in the BMC’s Development Plan (DP) regulations in 1991. Tenders for the project were floated in 2016 and construction work began thereafter. However, the project ran into several hurdles, resulting in repeated delays over the years.

“At present, the work on the bridge is underway in full swing and the work on the eastern side of the bridge will be completed by February this year while the target for completion of the western side has been set at May 31, 2026. Following which the ancillary works will be carried out and we intend to complete the work by June this year,” said an official.

Currently, Vidyavihar does not have direct east-west road connectivity. Motorists are forced to cross railway tracks using road overbridges at Ghatkopar or Kurla, a commute that takes at least 30 to 45 minutes depending on traffic conditions. Once operational, the new flyover is expected to reduce travel time to less than 10 minutes.

“The main reason behind the delay was that we had to remove more than 80 structures that were falling in the alignment of the bridge. Alongside this we had to realign the storm water drains,” the official added.
The flyover is being constructed at a cost of Rs 178 crore. It will be 650 metres long and will have girders weighing 1,100 metric tonnes.

