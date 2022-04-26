Decade after being pushed off Mumbai train, Bombay HC grants Rs 3 lakh compensation to 80-yr-old man

The Bombay High Court recently observed that “local trains are the lifeline of the city and if in the daily chores, a passenger attempts to gain an entry into an overcrowded train and is pushed by other passengers, resulting into his fall”, there is no reason why such an incident cannot fall within the ambit of ‘untoward incident’ and directed that compensation be paid by the Railways.

The court held that “calculated risk of boarding overcrowded local train” will not amount to a “criminal act” under the Railways Act and directed Western Railway (WR) to compensate the 80-year-old man Rs 1.5 lakh for the loss he faced after a fall from train in 2011 along with Rs 1.61 lakh towards his actual medical expenses.

“Here is a person who is undertaking travel every day for attending his work and merely because no ticket is found in his pocket will not amount to him being classified as ‘not a bonafide passenger’,” a single-judge bench of Justice Bharati H Dangre held.

The judge went on to observe, “The local trains in Mumbai are often called ‘lifeline of the city’ with almost a huge number of city’s inhabitants relying on them to get to work or other destinations at some point of time. It is not unknown for the residents of Mumbai who commute through railways to undertake risk at some point of time, in order to reach their destinations within time and, with the limited number of vehicles, to travel in overcrowded trains.”

The high court earlier this month passed a verdict in the first appeal by an 80-year-old man, who in 2011 suffered injuries to his head and leg after falling off an overcrowded train.

According to Nitin Hundiwala’s plea, argued through advocate Chaitrali Deshmukh, on November 23, 2011, he was 70 years’ old and working as a consultant with a company located in Vikhroli. He left the office and boarded a train to Dadar. After reaching Dadar, he crossed from the Central Railway section to the Western Railway section and boarded an overcrowded second-class general compartment of a Virar-bound local train leaving at 5.26 pm to reach Dahisar, where he resided.

He was pushed by the crowd on boarding and since he was standing on the edge, he lost his balance and his right leg slipped into the gap between the train and platform. He fell from the running train and sustained serious injuries to his head and right thigh.

The Mumbai bench of the Railway Claims Tribunal rejected his claims of Rs 4 lakh in compensation through its judgment on July 17, 2013.

The tribunal accepted Western Railway’s submissions that the case did not fall under the provisions of Section 124(A) of the Railways Act, which stipulates that compensation has to be paid in cases of “untoward incident” and in Hundiwala’s case, he had tried to board a moving train.

Justice Dangre, however, refused to accept railway’s submission and noted that the appellant’s case fell within a situation covered by “untoward incident” as per Railways Act.

“…the calculated risk cannot be surely amounting to ‘criminal act’. The tribunal has, therefore, erred in making the case of the applicant fall within the scope of ‘criminal act’, as it lack any mens rea (criminal intention)….The railway has failed to discharge its burden to establish that he was not a bonafide passenger, and therefore the tribunal has grossly erred in recording that, in absence of the ticket being found, he is not a bonafide passenger,” the high court held.

The judge quashed and set aside the tribunal’s verdict and disposed of the plea.