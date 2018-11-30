Debris scam: Maharashtra government promises action

THE Maharashtra government on Thursday said it will take strict action against those involved in the alleged scam of debris removal from the Mantralaya premises.

Replying to a calling attention motion moved by Congress legislator Anant Gadgil on the issue, Pravin Pote, the Minister of State, Public Works Department, said an inquiry has been instituted following complaints and is being conducted by the chief engineer of the PWD’s Nashik region. The report is awaited, he added. Gadgil alleged that the renovation work of several ministerial chambers was taken up between February 2015 and August 2015.

“Around 650 trips of trucks were made to remove debris from Mantralaya. It is very surprising how so much debris was removed from Mantralaya,” said Gadgil.

“Twenty works for debris removal, worth Rs 67.69 lakhs, were given from February 2015 to March 2016. Debris from work taken up before 2014 and after the new government came in has been removed. The work was given to a labour cooperative society,” said Pote, adding that strict action would be taken against those involved.