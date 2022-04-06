Debris being dumped in Mithi river: BJP leader writes to Chahal

Alleging that illegal dumping of debris was taking place in Mithi river, former corporator and BJP party leader Vinod Mishra on Monday wrote to BMC administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal demanding action.

“While the BMC spends crores every year on cleaning and rejuvenating Mithi river, debris are being dumped near BKC-Vakola bridge. The BMC should take action against such illegal activities. This will make the river narrow, leading to flooding during monsoon,” said Mishra.

An official from BMC’s storm water department said that debris are being dumped near the riverbank so that JCBs and dumpers can go inside and remove silt from the river as part of pre-monsoon work.

“Permission has been given to make a way near the bank. After work of desilting is completed, we will remove the debris and restore the area,” the official added.