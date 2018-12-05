Debit card fraud in Mumbai: Look Out Circular issued against Romanian national

THE MULUND Police has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against a Romanian national for his alleged involvement in a debit card skimming racket.

The man was spotted, along with another Romanian national, outside an ATM in Vikhroli on November 12. While one was caught, the other managed to flee and the police are trying to ensure that he doesn’t leave the country.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7), Akhilesh Singh, confirmed that they have issued an LOC. The LOC ensures that the police are alerted when a person tries to leave the country from an airport.

“So far, there has been no alert. So, we suspect that he is still hiding somewhere in the city or has moved to another state. We should be able to track him soon,” a senior officer said.

On November 12, the police spotted the two Romanian nationals, wearing masks, entering an ATM outside Vikhroli (West) railway station.

As the local Parksite police approached them, they started fleeing. The police detained Carayvan Mariyam (51) and found around 60 debit cards, along with PIN numbers, belonging to UP residents, with him.

The police later found that the accused would install skimmers and cameras at ATMs and then move to another state where they would withdraw money using the cloned cards. The Mumbai Police alerted the UP police and found that the accused were involved in at least four FIRs registered there.