Deaths on Mumbai’s suburban tracks: Goyal asks Railways to take fresh look at solutions suggested by firm

In order to reduce the number of deaths on Mumbai’s suburban railway tracks every year, Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal has directed the general managers (GMs) of both Western and Central Railway to take a fresh look at solutions suggested in 2009 by a consultancy firm, whose recommendations were implemented at the Wadala railway station.

According to data from the railway police commissionerate, every year nearly 3,000 deaths are recorded on railway tracks: both commuters and trespassers. More than 50 per cent of the deaths are of those crossing the railway tracks.

Goyal recently asked the GMs of both suburban railway systems to find solutions to the continuing problem of trespassing and deaths on tracks.

In June 2009, the railways had approached Final Mile Consulting, a firm that uses principles of cognitive neurology and behavioural economics to influence commuters’ behaviour and deter them from crossing the tracks.

Western Railway GM Anil Kumar Gupta on Tuesday held a meeting with Biju Dominic, CEO of Final Mile Consulting, to consider the suggestions made by the firm. The study by Final Mile Consulting on trespassing showed that trespassing is a “non-conscious” activity that would be best tackled by non-conscious interventions. Equally, instead of trying to stop trespassing totally, the report suggested ways to minimise fatalities.

The 2009 report had pointed to a trespasser’s inability to judge the correct speed and distance of an approaching train, and said overconfidence and “status quo biases” also affect the trespasser’s behaviour.

Three main suggestions made included deterring trespassing by instilling fear, to help people comprehend the precise speed of a train, and to increase alertness among those trespassing. These were to be achieved, respectively, by posters, painting of stones along the tracks to provide speed and distance references, and to introduce a pattern of honking by local trains.

Dominic told The Indian Express that Central Railway implemented the solutions at the Wadala railway station. “Within one year of implementation at Wadala station, deaths reduced by 75 per cent,” he said. In 2010, 40 deaths occurred at this station, reduced to 10 casualties in 2011. He added that he has submitted a plan to WR officials to reduce such deaths.

Ravindra Bhakar, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, said that Dominic made a presentation on the report. Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, said they are looking at other spots where the suggestions made in the Final Mile report could be implemented. He added that to reduce deaths on tracks, over the next three months, a 41-km wall will be constructed on either side of the railway tracks.

According to data form the railways, in 2018, as many as 2,981 people died on the railway tracks. Of these more than 1,600 deaths were caused by trespassing.

